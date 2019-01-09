Boy Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action...Well, Almost. Watch Video

Jasprit Bumrah is the latest sensation around the world and not only because of his successful 2018 in Test matches for India. His unique bowling action, certainly not easy to imitate, has obviously caught most people's fancy. Here's a kid who has attempted emulate the Indian pacer's action, but not so successfully. In a video doing the rounds on Twitter , the kid can be seen taking the Bumrah-esque run-up, and eventually tottering while approaching the popping crease. Harsha Bhogle and Jasprit Bumrah have been tagged in the tweet, which reads, "The only problem from your great series win may be the next generation of Aussie cricketers you have inspired!"

@bhogleharsha @Jaspritbumrah93 The only problem from your great series win may be the next generation of Aussie cricketers you have inspired! pic.twitter.com/dmZNClOcBx — Michael Curtin (@c_u_r_t_o) January 9, 2019

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming ODI series vs Australia and the NZ tour. Hyderabad-based pacer Mohammed Siraj has been called in as Bumrah's replacement.

Siddarth Kaul, who is a successful Indian Premier League bowler, has also been roped into the Indian T20I squad.

With 21 scalps, Bumrah ended the four-Test series as the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. "Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour," said the BCCI in a statement.

"Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand," it added.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut just 12 months ago, has become India's go-to pacer in all three formats. The attack comprising Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma has been hailed as India's best ever.

(With PTI inputs)