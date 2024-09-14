The Indian cricket team fans have long been split over their choices for the "fittest cricketer in the side". While Ravindra Jadeja has been hailed by many experts all around the world, Virat Kohli has excelled over the years and is a major favourite among the fans. However, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's answer to the question has resulted in a massive war on social media. When asked to choose the fittest cricketer in India, Bumrah said that he knows that the expected answer is Kohli but he put forward his own name. He added that he will always try to promote fast bowlers in these situations.

"I know the answer you're searching for" ????

This much arrogance after 1st good performance in ICC Knockouts?? This choker choked in every tournament till 2023



Chumrah since debut, has missed more than 50 matches due to injury but i'M FiTtEstpic.twitter.com/miKKoeiWwH — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) September 13, 2024

“I know the answer that you are searching for but I would like to say my name because I am a fast bowler,” he said.

Virat got trolled for failing in big games,

Rohit got trolled for failing in big games,

Sachin got trolled for failing in big games,

People thrown stones at house of MSD during 2007,



But if you speak about Bumrah's failure before 2024 WC, you will be labeled as a criminal here. pic.twitter.com/WEEG9ROZQE — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 13, 2024

“I've been playing for a while. Being a fast bowler and playing in this country in the heat takes a lot of requirement. So I'll always promote fast bowlers and always take their name,” Bumrah added.

Love this confident standing up for himself version of Bumrahpic.twitter.com/JK4aaHV3Tg — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 13, 2024

However, the reply has resulted in a war between the fans on social media.

Meanwhile, India fast bowler Akash Deep has hailed pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, saying "he has been uniquely crafted by God" and it's really tough to follow his actions.

Akash made his memorable Test debut in February against England in Ranchi, where Rahul Dravid handed him his cap. He made everyone take notice with a fiery opening spell. With impressive performances in red-ball cricket, he now earned a spot in the 16-member squad for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

"This is a huge responsibility that I have been given, allowing me to serve my team. Shami bhai is currently injured... I see this as a responsibility and am trying my best to live up to the faith that the selectors and BCCI management have placed in me," Akash Deep told IANS on his selection to the Indian squad.

Asked about his inspiration behind his fast bowling, Akash Deep said, "I don't follow just one bowler too much", and hailed Bumrah as a unique bowler while admitting that he can't learn everything from him as he is tough to follow.

"Every bowler in the world has their own unique action and technique, and each one is great in their own way. I follow Rabada a bit, and Bumrah is a legend. It's hard to follow him. 'Bumrah bhai ko bhagwan ne alag hi bana k bheja hai (He has been uniquely crafted by God), and I can't learn everything from him. I also observe Siraj and learn from him. I pick up small things from various bowlers, but I don't follow just one bowler too much," said Akash Deep.