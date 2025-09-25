Indian cricket team star pacer Jasprit Bumrah called out Mohammad Kaif over a social media post on his fitness. Kaif hinted that Bumrah has been avoiding bowling in the death overs in order to avoid injuries and pointed out that under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, he has been bowling in the early part of the innings. "Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters. Against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt India," Kaif said on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Bumrah responded to the post by saying that Kaif has been inaccurate about him before and he was not correct once again.

"Inaccurate before inaccurate again," Bumrah replied on the social media post.

Bumrah was included in the Indian cricket team squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that he will be available for both matches.

"This is a team for both the Test matches. So, he's available for both. We've had a fair break after England. He didn't play the fifth Test either. There's been a month or five weeks of break," he said.

"This tournament (the ongoing Asia Cup here where Bumrah is playing) has been fairly spaced out till this last week. He's ready and keen to play both Test matches," Agarkar explained.