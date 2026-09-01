The BCCI Men's Selection Committee on Tuesday picked India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series, which starts on September 13 in New Delhi, precedes the Asian Games 2026. Several top names have made a return to the latest squad after injury-induced breaks. The biggest name to make a comeback is Jasprit Bumrah, who last played a match for India in England in an ODI on July 16. He hurt his left knee in that game and has been out since then. Along with Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana, all of whom were nursing injuries, have been included. Their final availability will be subject to fitness clearance, a BCCI release said.

Bumrah also missed the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, which India won 1-0. Sundar was another key three-format player who missed Sri Lanka's Tests due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the ODIs against the Three Lions.

Harshit Rana is also back in the squad after being ruled out of the England ODIs due to a hamstring strain sustained in the preceding T20Is. This came shortly after he made a return to the international fold following his recovery from a knee injury that forced him to miss the T20 World Cup 2026.

The squad for the Afghanistan series is similar to the one that will represent India at the Asian Games, starting later this month in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya.

The Full Line-up

Star teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was in great form against Zimbabwe, has been included. He will be an explosive option in the top order along with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan. The last two are the designated wicketkeepers. The middle order features the likes of skipper Shreyas Iyer, vice-captain Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube.

India have opted for three all-round options in Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, while Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the spin attack alongside Ravi Bishnoi.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with Harshit Rana providing an additional option with his effective cutters.

India's squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

NOTE: Subject to fitness clearance

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