 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah's Insta Pic Reminds Harbhajan Singh Of A Bollywood Legend

Updated: 06 November 2019 11:02 IST

Harbhajan Singh felt Jasprit Bumrah resembled film actor "Dev Anand" in his recent picture.

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah shared a picture from his recent photo shoot. © Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah continues to undergo his recovery from a lower back injury after seeking opinion from multiple specialists in the United Kingdom. In the meantime, Jasprit Bumrah took to Instagram to post a picture in which he is wearing a suit while posing for the photo shoot. His fans and teammates soon flooded the comment section and shared their thoughts about how the fast bowler looked in the picture. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh felt Jasprit Bumrah looked like film actor "Dev Anand" in the picture while Yuvraj Singh commented "so cool" on it.

4t1a80j8

Photo Credit: Instagram

The 25-year-old has been India's premier bowler for the past two years, taking 62 wickets in 12 Tests and 103 ODI wickets in the 58 ODIs. He also has 51 T20 International scalps in 42 games.

Bumrah missed the Test and T20I series against South Africa at home and he has not been picked for the home series against Bangladesh. He had flown to the United Kingdom (UK) to seek opinion on his lower back stress fracture from multiple specialists.

In absence of Bumrah, India lost the first T20I in New Delhi against Bangladesh.

With the win, Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0. The second T20I will be played in Rajkot on Thursday while the final match will be played in Nagpur on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan Singh Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh felt Jasprit Bumrah resembled film actor Dev Anand
  • Bumrah continues to undergo his recovery from a lower back injury
  • Yuvraj Singh commented "so cool" on it
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"
"Up And Running": Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video On Twitter
"Up And Running": Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video On Twitter
England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt Teases Jasprit Bumrah On Gym Selfie
England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt Teases Jasprit Bumrah On Gym Selfie
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's "Coming Soon" Tweet Sends Fans Into A Frenzy
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' Epic Reply To Fan Who Asked If Jasprit Bumrah Was Moving To RCB
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.