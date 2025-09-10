India's right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a lethal delivery to get the better of United Arab Emirates batter Alishan Sharafu during the second match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Visiting captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sharafu provided the host team a flying start with his fiery batting, smashing India all-rounder Hardik Pandya for two consecutive fours in the very first over.

Bumrah came in to bowl the second over of the innings. It was an extremely economical over until Sharafu smashed the bowler for a four on the last delivery.

The ace pacer took his revenge in his very next over. Bumrah bowled two dot balls to Muhammad Waseem before the UAE captain took a single and gave the strike to Sharafu. This time, Bumrah came up with a toe-crushing yorker and rattled the off-stump of Sharafu.

Bumrah eventually returned figures of 1 for 19 in three overs.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss, and with it, the side's record-breaking streak of losing tosses finally came to an end, having lost the toss in the previous 15 international outings.

Team India opted to play spinner Kuldeep Yadav, while left-armer Arshdeep Singh was benched for the game. Sanju Samson was included in the playing XI. India opted for Bumrah as the sole specialist pacer, with support from all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. The spin attack also featured Varun Chakaravarthy alongside Kuldeep, with support from all-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel.

Speaking during the toss, Suryakumar said, "We will bowl first. It looks like a nice fresh wicket. It's humid also today; there might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we are flexible to do anything, but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off."

Meanwhile, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem said that they would have chosen to bowl as well.

"We were also looking to bowl. The pitch is fresh, and maybe the ball will do something early. We had a good series, took many positives, and we are confident from that series. We are going with a good combination of spinners and fast bowlers, and juniors and seniors," said Waseem.

(With inputs from ANI)