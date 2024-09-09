Amid the chatter around Jasprit Bumrah being potentially rested for the 2-match Test series against Bangladesh, the marquee pacer surprisingly found a place in the squad for the first Test. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant also marked his return to the Test side after nearly 20 months out as India announced their 16-man squad for the series opener on Sunday. While some big names returned to the squad, some prominent names missed out too. However, another decision from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee that raised eyebrows was the absence of a designated vice-captain.

When India took on England in their last Test assignment, Jasprit Bumrah was named the vice-captain. However, no such role was allotted by the selection committee this time, making fans wonder what changed.

Bumrah is seen as one of the leaders in the team, alongside the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli. While Kohli doesn't want to be officially given a leadership role, Rahul and Pant are also in fray for India's long-term captaincy in the whites. But, none of them is a designated vice-captain for the Bangladesh Tests.

The board didn't explain the decision behind not naming a vice-captain either. India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir are expected to come across this question when they address press conference ahead of the start of the Bangladesh Test series.

India's Squad For First Bangladesh Test

Virat Kohli also made a comeback having missed the five-Test series against England at home earlier this year for having taken a break for the birth of his second child. While fast bowler Mohammed Shami remains on a comeback trail and was not included in the squad, uncapped left-arm Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Yash Dayal received his maiden Test call-up.

Having played in the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur from December 22-25, 2022, Pant had met a road accident a few days later on December 30 and made his return to top flight cricket only in IPL this year.

Shami failed to make it to the Test side even though chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had earlier expressed that the right-arm seamer was targeting a return in the first Test against Bangladesh.

Dayal, who was once smashed for five consecutive sixes by Rinku Singh in an IPL match, has had a remarkable redemption with his India call-up.

KL Rahul, who suffered a right quadriceps injury after the first Test against England at Hyderabad, also returned to the Test side. He scored 37 and a valiant 57 for India A against India B in the Duleep Trophy contest in Bengaluru which concluded on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who produced robust performances against England including match-winning knocks of 90 and 39 not out in the Ranchi Test, retained his place.

Right-arm Bengal pacer Akash Deep, who made his Test debut against England at Ranchi with an impressive three-wicket burst, took nine wickets in the Duleep Trophy match for India A against India B in Bengaluru.

India squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.