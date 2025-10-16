Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah lost his patience after being mobbed by the paparazzi outside Mumbai Airport. In a video that was posted on social media, Bumrah was seen exiting the airport when he was swarmed by a group of paparazzi. The fast bowler, who rarely loses his cool on the cricket pitch, was left fuming as he said - "Maine bulaya hi nahi. Tum kisi aur ke liye aaye ho, aa rahe honge wo" (I have not asked you to come. You guys have come for someone else; they must be coming). However, the photographers continued to request for a photograph and one of them even quipped - "Bumrah bhai, aap bonus mein mile ho humein Diwali ke" (You are our Diwali bonus).

The pacer was not bothered by the comment as he replied - “Arey bhai, meri gaadi ke paas jaane do mujhe (Please let me go to my car).”

Earlier, Bumrah gave a piece of his mind to the umpire after a DRS call went against him on Day 4 of the second Test against West Indies.

Bumrah struck Campbell on the pads right in front of the stumps. Suspecting an inside edge, the umpire decided to rule the call in the batter's favour, though India decided to make use of the Decision Review System (DRS). The line suggested that the ball would have shattered the stumps, but the third umpire could not find conclusive evidence over the impact.

Despite numerous replays, the umpire could not determine if the ball had touched the inside edge of the bat before hitting the pad. The on-field umpire's call, hence, remained final, as Campbell survived.

Walking back after seeing a possible technology limitation robbing him of a deserved wicket, Bumrah gave his honest perspective on the call to the umpire. "You know it's out, but the technology can't prove it," Bumrah told the umpire while walking back. The comment was effectively captured on the stump mic at the bowling end.