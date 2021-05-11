Jasprit Bumrah got a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Tuesday. He posted a picture on social media where he is seen getting a jab and urged his followers to stay safe. "Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone," he tweeted. Bumrah joins the list of India cricketers to have taken their vaccine after Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar and Siddarth Kaul among others. Kohli, the India captain, took his vaccination shot on Monday and he too posted pictures on social media. "Vaccinate as soon as you can. Stay safe please," Kohli said on Monday.

Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/8ZrclDh2LI — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 11, 2021

Bumrah, who was part of Mumbai Indians at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will be seen in action next when India play New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton from June 18.

The final will be followed by a five-match Test series against England beginning in August and Bumrah has been named in India's Test squad for both sojourns.

The 28-year-old fast bowler has been one of India's mainstays with the ball since his Test debut in 2018 after he first emerged on the international circuit as a tearaway pacer and a death-overs specialist in 2016.

Bumrah sits fourth on the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers and he is a former World No. 1 in the format.

He recently married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan and posted a picture on social media to wish his wife on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You're my person, I love you," wrote Bumrah.