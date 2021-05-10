Story ProgressBack to home
Virat Kohli Gets COVID-19 Shot, Urges Others To Get Vaccinated
Virat Kohli shared a picture of him getting a COVID-19 shot, and urged others to get vaccinated "as soon as you can".
Virat Kohli shared a picture of getting a Covid shot on Monday.© Instagram
Highlights
-
Virat Kohli shared a picture of him getting his COVID-19 vaccine shot
-
Virat Kohli urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible
-
Virat Kohli shared the picture on his Instagram story
India cricket captain Virat Kohli shared a picture on his Instagram story on Monday of him getting a COVID-19 shot. The cricketing superstar also urged others to get vaccinated "as soon as you can".
More to follow....
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.