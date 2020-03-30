Jasprit Bumrah Cleans House Amid Lockdown, Reveals Why He Did It Twice. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah is spending his time amid the coronavirus lockdown by cleaning his house, to impress his mother. In a video posted on social media, the Team India fast bowler was seen using a mop stick to clean the floor of a room. However, Jasprit Bumrah had to clean the same floor twice and left fans in splits with the reason he shared on Twitter. "My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. PS: Yes, I had to do a Round 2 with no slippers on," Jasprit Bumrah captioned the video on Twitter.

My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. (P.s - I had to do everything again without the slippers.) pic.twitter.com/gFDrovK59t — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 30, 2020

The country is in lockdown since March 25 in a bid to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.

The deadly virus has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. India's three-match One-day International series was called off before the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed until April 15. Incidentally, the 21-day nationwide lockdown is scheduled to get over on April 15.

Many from the cricket fraternity have come forward to help the nation fight the coronavirus. On Monday, India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma pledged their support to the PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in the battle against the COVID-19.

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens," Kohli said in a tweet.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) joined the fight against the pandemic with a donation of Rs 50 lakh each to the central government and the state government.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina had donated funds in the country's battle against the COVID-19.