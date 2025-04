Jason Gillespie, former Pakistan cricket team head coach, is taking legal action against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over non-payment of his salary following his resignation from the post in December 2024, according to a report tribune.com.pk. The report claimed Gillespie has said PCB owes him salary as well as bonus for a Test series win over England and an ODI victory against Australia last year. The report quoted sources as saying that Gillespie has alleged that PCB did not honour 'written financial assurances'.

Gillespie has even referred the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, it is not known whether the ICC has any right to mediate in the issue.

After former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie claimed that he is still waiting on some remuneration from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the cricket body has responded. On his Instagram account, Gillespie posted a story which was related to his interview with Pakistan media, saying that the PCB still had to clear some of his remunerations. Gillespie and South African Gary Kirsten were appointed the red ball and white ball head coaches respectively in April 2024 on two-year contracts by the PCB.

The PCB promised a new era for the Pakistan team but six months down the line both were forced to resign after the Board pulled away much of the authority given to them, including being on the national selection committee. This is the first time either of them have spoken publicly on financial matters with the PCB.

"I am still waiting on some remuneration from the PCB," read one story while in another he wrote, "Gary Kirsten and I got sold the dream of building a team. Losing a game, and all of a sudden, that gets thrown out of the window." Incidentally, the PCB invited applications for the positions of national team's head coach and director of its high performance centre in Lahore on its official website, on Saturday.

The PCB has, however, refuted the claims.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board refutes claims made by a former head coach on the non-payment of his dues," the PCB declared in its statement.

"The PCB spokesman states that the former head coach abruptly left his position without giving a four-month notice period, which was a clear breach of the contractual terms. The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it," it added.