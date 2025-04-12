Legendary fast bowler James Anderson is set to be knighted in recognition of his outstanding 21-year career with England. His name appeared on the resignation honours list of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as per ESPNcricinfo. The 42-year-old retired from international cricket in 2024 after claiming 704 Test wickets--the most by an English bowler and the most by any fast bowler in history. He played 188 Tests, ending his England career with a final match against the West Indies at Lord's in July 2024. His journey began at the same ground back in May 2003, when he made his debut against Zimbabwe.

Although Anderson hasn't played white-ball cricket for England since 2015, he still holds the national record for most wickets in ODIs (269) and also took 18 wickets in T20Is, finishing just nine short of 1,000 international wickets.

Despite retiring from England duty, Anderson hasn't fully stepped away from the game. He is recovering from a calf injury and plans to play domestic cricket for Lancashire this summer, much like Alastair Cook, who kept playing for Essex after receiving his knighthood in 2019.

Richard Thompson, the ECB chair said, "Congratulations Sir Jimmy Anderson. This is a really well-deserved honour for an England legend who has given so much to our sport," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Jimmy's career has been marked by extraordinary achievements, not least in winning the Ashes four times and becoming England's all-time leading wicket-taker. His skill, determination, and sportsmanship have inspired millions of cricketers and fans alike, in England and around the world," he added.

"This is fitting recognition for a true world-great who has given so much to the game on and off the field," he noted.

Rishi Sunak, who was also a cricket enthusiast, had once faced Anderson in the nets at The Oval while announcing funding for grassroots cricket. Sunak's honours list includes five other knighthoods, mostly for his former cabinet members, and also includes filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

The knighthood for Anderson had been expected since his retirement. Former England captain Andrew Strauss, who himself was knighted in 2019, had earlier said that Anderson's achievements made him very deserving of the honour.

"Very much so!" Strauss said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I think any fast bowler that plays 188 Test matches deserves a knighthood, I'll put it that way," he added.

