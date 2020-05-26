England pacer James Anderson has said that he is enjoying being back as he has started training again. Anderson posted a video of himself on Instagram, in which the pacer can be seen running in and then delivering the ball. "I've missed this place! Slowly easing through the gears but enjoying being back," Anderson wrote as the caption. The 37-year-old has played 151 Tests so far and has managed to take 584 Test wickets. He is on the fourth spot in the list of most wickets taken in Test cricket.

Anderson has the most number of wickets for an English bowler in Test cricket and he has also taken most wickets for a pace bowler in the longest format of the game. Last week, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes also took part in training sessions.

All international cricketing action across the globe has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, England is looking to play Test series against West Indies and Pakistan in July-August this year.

Earlier, the ECB allowed its players to resume training this week as the country plans for a return of international cricket.

With this, England became the first nation to commence training for its players after being hit by the coronavirus.

The board said by utilising venues across the country for individual sessions, it will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff as set out by the government.

If England and West Indies indeed go ahead with the Test series, then it can be a first international cricket series since March this year.