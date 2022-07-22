The organisers of Legends League Cricket on Friday confirmed that former South Africa greats Jacques Kallis and Dale Steyn will be part of the upcoming second edition of the tournament. Kallis, perhaps the greatest all-rounder of all time and certainly the best in recent times, in all forms of the game makes for a jaw-dropping experience.

The only man to have scored 10,000 runs and taken over 250 wickets in both forms of the game. Confirming his participation playing in season 2 of Legends League Cricket, Kallis said, "It feels great to be part of LLC and to play in season 2 of the league. I am looking forward to playing with other legends in the field."

Legendary Fast bowler, Dale Steyn said "The list of players playing is amazing. We will have some good fun"

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "Legendary icons like Kallis and Steyn will bring more excitement and firepower to the field, entertaining the viewers with their performances. We welcome them to the Legends family and look forward to experiencing their cricketing magic on the field and getting entertained."

Earlier over the last few days, iconic players like Eoin Morgan, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitch Johnson, Muralitharan, Monty Panesar, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, etc have confirmed their participation to play in the second season of Legends League of Cricket.

Besides Harbhajan, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has also confirmed his participation in the upcoming edition of LLC.

The inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World respectively.

