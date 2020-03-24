Jack Leach , England's left-arm off-spinner much like other sportspersons is spending time at home as the world battles against coronavirus. The English cricketer in a recent twitter post had interesting advise for fans from across the world. In his latest tweet, Jack Leach said, "Being boring is boring guys! But if it gets the job done it's definitely worth it! We are all batting at 11 so let's not get ahead of ourselves and start playing shots. Defend your stumps one ball at a time and let Stokes do his thing. #StayAtHome".

Ben Stokes and Jack Leach were involved in one of the most historic partnerships that Test cricket has ever seen. Stokes and Leach helped England win one of the most memorable Ashes Test matches that has ever been played.

During the innings, Stokes smashed 135 runs as England defeated Australia in the third Test match of the Ashes 2019. Jack Leach who was at the other end for the last wicket partnership remained unbeaten on one after facing 17 balls in a partnership of 76 runs.

Jack Leach made his Test debut for England back in 2018 against New Zealand at Christchurch.

The left-arm off-spinner has played 10 Tests so far and has managed to take 34 wickets with an economy rate of 2.85.

Leach has a highest score of 92. His valuable knock came against Ireland in a Test match at Lord's.

At the moment, the England Cricket Board (ECB) much like other cricket boards across the globe has postponed all scheduled tournaments that were supposed to take place as they battle against coronavirus.