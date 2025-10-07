Mohammed Siraj starred during India's tour of England earlier in 2025, scalping 23 wickets in five Tests, including a match-winning performance in the final game at The Oval. Siraj has grown into a fan-favourite, with supporters often admiring how the pacer always puts 100 per cent on the field. However, Siraj has reflected on the fickle nature of trolls, and how he has been the subject of intense criticism and trolling in the past. Siraj revealed that it does not take much to go from 'hero' to 'zero'.

"When you perform well, the entire world is on your side. Fans will say, 'Oh, there isn't a bowler like Siraj in the world!'. But if the very next game doesn't go well, people will say, 'Areh yeh kaisa bowler hai, kidhar se uthake le aayein hain, jaao auto chalao' ('What kind of bowler is this? Where have they picked him up from?' Go and drive an auto'). I mean, what is the point?" said Siraj, speaking on the Indian Express Idea Exchange.

"In one match, you were the hero, and the next match you're zero? How can people change so fast?" said Siraj.

"I realized I don't need any outside opinions. What matters to me is what my family thinks and what my teammates think of me," Siraj added.

Siraj, whose late father was an auto rickshaw driver, rose from humble beginnings in the city of Hyderabad.

Siraj's tireless bowling performances in England earned the appreciation of cricket fans from across the world. By taking 23 wickets in the series, Siraj joined Kapil Dev and Jasprit Bumrah in an elite list of Indian pacers to take 20 or more wickets in multiple Test series.

The 31-year-old is currently ranked 15th in the ICC rankings for men's Test bowlers. Siraj picked up seven wickets as India crushed West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad in October.