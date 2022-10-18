The much-anticipated Women's IPL will finally see the light of the day as the tournament was approved by the General Body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday at the 91st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. In an official media release issued by the board, it was confirmed that the tournament will indeed be held. "The General Body approved to conduct the Women's Indian Premier League," stated the release.

During the AGM, the Senior Men's Future Tour Programs for 2023-2027 and Senior Women's Future Tour Programs for 2022-2025 were approved by the General Body.

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny was appointed as the 36th President of the board and he will be replacing Sourav Ganguly. Jay Shah will be the secretary; Arun Dhumal will be the new IPL chairman. Rajeev Shukla will stay on as the vice-president, Ashish Shelar has been appointed as the treasurer of the board. While, Devajit Saikia is now the new joint secretary of the BCCI.

The much-awaited inaugural edition of Women's IPL will have five teams and is set to take place in March 2023 before the start of men's IPL, news agency PTI had reported earlier.

The tournament will feature 20 league games with teams to play each other twice. The table toppers will get a direct entry into the final, while the second and third place teams will battle out in the Eliminator. Each team can have no more than five overseas cricketers in the playing eleven.

"To have a well balance of domestic & international players and to have competitive teams, it has been tentatively decided to have five teams for WIPL. Each team can comprise maximum of eighteen players where no team can have more than six overseas players," stated a note sent out by BCCI to all state associations last week.

Calls for an IPL style league for women grew louder with the growth of the game in India, sparked by the team's runners-up finish in 2017. WBBL is taking place in Australia since 2016, while the Hundred was introduced in the UK last year. Pakistan has also announced a women's league for next year.