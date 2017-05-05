 
'It Will Be A Huge Loss If India Pull Out Of Champions Trophy'

Updated: 05 May 2017 18:48 IST

Hashim Amla and David Miller think a pullout will be a big loss for the stakeholders.

CoA has directed BCCI to name India's squad for Champions Trophy without delay. © AFP

South African cricketers David Miller and Hashim Amla said on Friday it would be a great loss if the Indian team pulls out of the Champions Trophy as the country has largest number of cricket followers in the world. "If they do not participate in the Champions Trophy, it is going to be a big loss because India has a huge cricket followers in the world. Hence, it is not going to be great for stakeholders," Miller told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Amla added: "If India pulls out, it will be a huge loss for Champions Trophy getting exposure. If somebody wants to see an exciting Champions Trophy, then all eight top teams in the world should be participating."

Miller also said he was not aware of the politics behind the issue or who could replace India in case they pull out of the tournament.

"Which team will come in as replacement for India, I do not know. Nor do I know what they are going to do," he said.

Doubts of India's participation in Champions Trophy came to the fore after BCCI missed the April 25 deadline set for announcing the squad.

The BCCI, who has been at loggerheads with the ICC on the proposed revenue model which considerably cuts down India's share, issued a threat of pulling out.

Critics see the delay in announcing the squad as a ploy by the BCCI to apply pressure on the International Cricket Council, which reduced the Indian cricket board's revenue share from USD 570 million for an eight-year period to a total of USD 293 million.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • David Miller and Hashim Amla want India to play in the tournament
  • Miller said he was not aware of the politics behind the issue
  • BCCI missed the April 25 deadline set for announcing the squad
