Issue SGM Notice By November 16, COA Instructs CK Khanna

Updated: 15 November 2017 16:37 IST

It is expected that the new constitution of the BCCI with an incorporation of all Lodha reforms will come up for discussion.

COA has instructed CK Khanna to issue SGM notice © AFP

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has directed BCCI acting president CK Khanna to issue a notice for Special General Meeting by tomorrow. The COA headed by Vinod Rai sent an e-mail to Khanna on Tuesday, November 14, giving him a 48-hour deadline to announce the date of the SGM. Khanna admitted having received the notification from the COA and said that he will be announcing the date of the SGM in the stipulated time-frame. "I have received the COA mail with an instruction to announce the date of the SGM, latest by November 16. I am discussing with my colleagues. We also need to decide the list of agenda of the SGM. Normally, you need a 10-day window to call an SGM," Khanna told PTI.

It is expected that the new constitution of the BCCI with an incorporation of all Lodha reforms will come up for discussion. The revised domestic payment structure is also expected to come up for discussion at the meeting.

Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
