Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has joined the Tiigers of Kolkata as co-owner and mentor ahead of the third season of the Indian Street Premier League, scheduled to be held in Surat from January 9 to February 6, 2026. With ISPL's T10 tennis-ball format rooted in gully cricket -- where instinct, timing, and decision-making define the game, his involvement is aimed at transforming raw street-level ability into a sustainable, long-term cricketing pathway.

"I'm excited to begin this new journey. Tennis-ball cricket has always been close to the roots of the game. That foundation is especially strong in the East and across Kolkata," Ganguly said "My focus will be on helping these players shape their natural instincts into match-winning habits, while creating a clear pathway for growth. Development needs clarity, trust, and patience, and I'm glad to be part of a setup that values all three," he added.

