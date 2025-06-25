India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket league, has announced a new franchise New Delhi, Suraj Samat, League Commissioner and Core Committee Member, revealed that another team from Ahmedabad will be announced shortly, according to a release from ISPL. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan named as the new team owner for its upcoming New Delhi franchise. The addition of a New Delhi team and the inclusion of Salman Khan marks a new chapter in the league's rapid evolution and growing cultural footprint. The ISPL is backed by a powerful core committee comprising Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Asian Cricket Council member & Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and Suraj Samat.

With a mission to bridge grassroots talent with professional cricket, the league has rapidly gained traction as a high-energy platform for India's street cricket stars.

Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, "The last two seasons of the ISPL received great support and love from fans and well-wishers from across the country. This definitely boosts the morale of the players who come from such diverse backgrounds, toiling hard to make the final cut. Going into a new season with the addition of a new team will bring in many new fans and supporters to enthuse the players even more."

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, added, "We've witnessed two phenomenal seasons, with record-breaking numbers across broadcast and digital platforms. It is truly encouraging to see growing support for our vision. The addition of superstar Salman Khan to the mix is the icing on the cake, as we gear up for an even bigger and better Season 3."

Minal Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, "ISPL's growing popularity is undeniable, with over 42 lakh registrations for season 3 & Salman Khan's addition as team owner will undoubtedly take the league to new heights!"

Salman Khan now joins ISPL's star-studded roster of celebrity team owners, which includes Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Suriya (Chennai Singams), Hrithik Roshan (Bangalore Strikers), and Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad).

Salman Khan said, "Cricket is a heartbeat that echoes through every street in India, and when that energy reaches the stadium, leagues like ISPL are born. I have always been passionate about the game, and I'm thrilled to join ISPL as this unique league not only promotes grassroots cricket in India but also empowers talented players by providing them with a valuable platform. This is just the beginning -- as Season 3 unfolds, fans will get to know more about the team and build a deeper connection."

Season 2 concluded with Majhi Mumbai lifting the trophy. The tournament spotlighted rising stars like Abhishek Dalhor, Sagar Ali, Rajat Mundhe, Ketan Mhatre, Jagannath Sarkar, and Fardeen Kazi.

Among them, Dalhor's standout performance across two seasons earned him a spot as a net bowler with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, underscoring ISPL's core promise of turning street cricketers into tomorrow's professionals.

ISPL's unique blend of cricket and music captivated audiences of all ages. With high-octane performances and electric match-day energy, the league created a festival-like experience that redefined sports entertainment.

With the addition of a new team and talent trials being conducted across 101 cities, ISPL Season 3 is set to be an even grander spectacle--delivering more action, more dreams realised, and more reasons for fans to cheer.

