 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend

Updated: 10 December 2016 17:16 IST

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were pictured at the wedding of cricketer Ishant Sharma and Indian basketball team player Pratima Singh at a Gurgaon farmhouse on Friday night

Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend
India's limited over cricket skipper MS Dhoni was in attendance at the event. © Twitter

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Friday tied the knot with basketball player Pratima Singh at a farmhouse in Gurgaon, with MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in attendance at the event.

The wedding took place on Friday night, with many other celebrities reportedly joining the celebrations.

ishant sharma wedding twitter

The ongoing Test series between India and England meant that none of Ishant's teammates in the national Test team could be at the event.

Ishant himself is currently on leave from the Indian squad due to his wedding.

His newly-wed wife Pratima Singh is an Indian basketball international.

Topics : Cricket Ishant Sharma MS Dhoni Yuvraj Singh Basketball
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh tied the knot on Friday
  • MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were in attendance at their wedding
  • The event took place at a farmhouse in Gurgaon
Related Articles
Moeen Ali, Joe Root Lift England, Indian Bowlers Struggle
Moeen Ali, Joe Root Lift England, Indian Bowlers Struggle
KL Rahul Out Again With Forearm Injury, Shikhar Dhawan Back in Contention
KL Rahul Out Again With Forearm Injury, Shikhar Dhawan Back in Contention
India vs England: Ishant Sharma 'Lacks' Ability to Give Breakthroughs, Says Kapil Dev
India vs England: Ishant Sharma 'Lacks' Ability to Give Breakthroughs, Says Kapil Dev
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.