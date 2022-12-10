Ishan Kishan, the diminutive opening batter, slammed a belligerent double hundred during India's third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram. Kishan, who was drafted in for the last match of the series after captain Rohit Sharma got injured, threw caution to the wind as he slammed 23 boundaries and 9 sixes to reach the 200-run mark in just 126 deliveries. He had completed his century in just 85 balls.

Kishan broke the world record held earlier by West Indies great Chris Gayle, of slamming the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle had taken 138 deliveries to score his double hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup. Kishan bettered the record by a massive 12 deliveries and also became the youngest cricketer to breach the 200-run mark in ODIs.

He has now become the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to slam a double century in ODIs. Rohit has three scores of 200-plus to his name. Ishan has become the 7th batter in the history of ODIs to score 200 runs in an innings.

The others apart from the Indians are New Zealand's Martin Guptill, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

Kishan eventually got out for 210 runs, having slammed 24 boundaries and 10 sixes in his innings.

