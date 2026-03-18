India pacer Arshdeep Singh had a hilarious interaction with a fan during the BCCI Naman Awards, held in Delhi on Sunday. The event was organised to honour the contributions and achievements of players from both the men's and women's teams. The BCCI recognised excellence across international, domestic, and age-group cricket, while also celebrating individuals who have made lasting contributions to the sport in India. One of the major highlights of the ceremony was the felicitation of five Indian teams that recently won ICC titles.

A video from the event has gone viral on social media, capturing a moment when a fan-who was also an artist-approached Arshdeep for an autograph on his hand-drawn portrait. The left-arm pacer happily signed it, but it was his witty comment that instantly stole the show.

Looking at the portrait, Arshdeep quipped, "Isko khana-wana khilao, thoda bada karo, kaafi kamzor lag raha hai yeh." ("Feed him a little and let him grow-he's looking very weak.")

Look at Arshdeep Singh's funny reply to a Nepali artist.



He asked for an autograph on a poster he had made himself for Arshdeep. While signing the poster, Arshdeep Singh jokingly said,

“Isko khana-wana khilao, thoda bada karo, kaafi kamzor lag raha hai yeh,” and walked away… pic.twitter.com/ky76Jhasru — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 16, 2026

His light-hearted remark left everyone around him in splits and quickly became a viral moment online.

Speaking of Arshdeep's achievements, the pacer was part of India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning squad and played a pivotal role in the tournament. Reflecting on the team's success, Arshdeep said that their focus on process and self-belief proved crucial.

"When we won the last T20 World Cup in 2024, Hardik (Pandya) bhai and several players from the core group said that we have to win at least five trophies in the next 10 years. That became our main focus, and we knew that if we played to that standard, the results would follow. We stuck to the process and backed our game," Arshdeep said in a video posted by bcci.tv on Thursday.

Arshdeep finished the tournament with nine wickets in eight matches, registering an economy rate of 8.46.