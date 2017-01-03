Is Sourav Ganguly The Right Candidate For The BCCI President's Post?

Sourav Ganguly is one of the prime contenders for the BCCI president's post.

Sourav Ganguly is one of the prime contenders for the BCCI president's post.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has received backing from many quarters, including former skipper Sunil Gavaskar, for the post of president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the sacking of Anurag Thakur by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 2.

Ganguly, on the face of it, has all the credentials needed to fulfill the role. He is a cricketer of great repute, having captained India with distinction and making the team the world.

The Lodha Committee, in its initial recommendations, had stressed that former players should administer BCCI, so that box is ticked straightaway for Ganguly.

Additionally, his stint as Cricket Association of Bengal boss also gives him administrative experience too, including the hosting of international matches at Eden Gardens.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has also given his vote to Ganguly.

Asked by NDTV to name a person who he thinks is suitable to take the job on an interim basis Gavaskar said, "BCCI has got very good bench strength to take up the bigger rolls and one name that comes to my mind is Sourav Ganguly."

"Remember, in 1999-2000 when Indian cricket was gripped by the match fixing saga, Ganguly was given the Indian team captaincy and he turned it around."

With the names of the replacements already mired in problems, as most of the relevant office-bearers have held their posts for more than nine years, or have are over 70 years of age, Ganguly looks like a good option.

However, the CAB boss has some television contracts, which may lead to a conflict of interest situation.

Nevertheless, Ganguly's name has come up and people following cricket are keeping a close eye on developments.