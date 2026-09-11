Ahead of his return to the cricket field, former India captain Rohit Sharma is currently busy shooting for an upcoming TV show, which will mark his television hosting debut. Titled "Family Full House With Rohit Sharma", the show is set to premiere on September 19 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television (SET), while also streaming on Sony LIV. Several promos of the show have already been released, with Rohit fever taking over social media.

However, in the latest promo, Rohit was seen wearing a cryptic T-shirt that has caught the attention of fans. In the promo, Rohit was seen wearing a white T-shirt featuring a "non-committal" message printed on it.

Fans suggested that Rohit's apparent dig was aimed at India chief selector Ajit Agarkar over the latter's remarks last year. During a press conference, Agarkar had hinted that both Rohit and Virat Kohli were non-committal about playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Rohit Sharma putting his Non - Committal T-Shirt on the practice shoot of his show only to troll Ajit Agarkar after his remarks on Rohit commitment pic.twitter.com/cKsFDDtKh2 — Saul_Goodman (@kumar_rish30260) September 10, 2026

Both rohit sharma and virat kohli are not committal about the 2027 wc ,



Rohit Sharma spotting wearing a t-shirt with non committal written on it on the Sony TV show family full house.



Rohit Sharma cooked Ajeet agarkar badly pic.twitter.com/X5F6KJ0Jqc — (@IM_dpk45) September 10, 2026

Rohit Sharma cooked Ajit Agarkar BADLY.



Last October, when Ajit Agarkar was asked about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing in the 2027 World Cup, he described both as "non-committal."



Fast-forward to now: Rohit is set to appear on Sony TV's new show Family Full House,... pic.twitter.com/YQhkjvCZJB — Kohlistic (@Kohlistic18) September 10, 2026

Rohit's future with the national team has been a topic of debate in Indian cricket circles.

After months of speculation over his participation in the 2027 World Cup, Rohit recently opened up on the matter.

October 2027 is still far away, said star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Thursday as he responded to a query on whether he would play the ODI World Cup at that time.

The one-line response came on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, a rare comment from the former captain amid swirling speculation around his participation in the mega-event and the course his career will take given he longer plays the T20I and Test formats.

"October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then," said Rohit when asked about his participation at the Global Fintech Fest by a member of the audience.

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