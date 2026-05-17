A social media post is being widely circulated on X, claiming that Afghanistan cricketer Rahmat Shah has died at the age of 32. The confusion started after Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat shared a condolence post on Instagram featuring a photo of Rahmat, leading many to believe the veteran batter had passed away. However, it was later revealed that it was actually Rahmat's mother who had died, and Janat's condolence message, which was originally posted in Pashto, was meant for her, rather than the cricketer.

"With great sadness, I heard the news of the passing of Rahmat Shah, the legendary player of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team. This great tragedy has deeply saddened me and all cricket fans. As a cricket player myself, I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to Rahmat Shah and his family. May Allah grant the deceased paradise, lighten his grave, and give his family the patience to bear this immense grief. Indeed, to Allah we belong, and truly, to Him we shall return," the automated Instagram translation of Karim's post read.

However, upon digging deeper, it was revealed that the built-in translation on Instagram was not up to the mark and had completely butchered the context.

The accurate translation of the original Pashto text actually reads:

"I heard the news of the death of the respected mother of Rahmat Shah, the talented player of the national cricket team. This great tragedy made me and all cricket fans very sad. On my own behalf and as a cricket player, I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to Rahmat Shah and his respected family. May Allah grant the deceased Paradise, fill her grave with light, and give her family patience to bear this great sorrow. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return."

Fans breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that Rahmat is completely fine, while simultaneously urging users not to spread unverified misinformation on social media.

Meanwhile, Rahmat last featured for Afghanistan during an ODI series against Bangladesh in October last year, where he was unfortunately ruled out of the third and final match after picking up an injury.

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