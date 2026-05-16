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Shubman Gill Livid After GT's Loss vs KKR, Throws Team Under The Bus: "Didn't Deserve To Win"
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was furious at his side's fielding errors after their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026 on Saturday.
Shubman Gill's GT lost by 29 runs vs KKR© BCCI
- Shubman Gill expressed frustration at Gujarat Titans' fielding errors after the loss to Kolkata Knight Riders
- GT dropped four catches in the outfield, including Finn Allen twice and Angkrish Raghuvanshi once
- "We set a certain standard and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one," Gill said
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Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill did not hide his frustration as his side fell to a 29-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2026 encounter in Kolkata on Saturday. GT dropped four catches during their bowling innings, which costed them dearly. KKR opener Finn Allen was dropped twice, and he went on to make 93 runs off 35 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dropped once, and made GT pay with a knock of 82 off 44. Gill stated that GT "didn't deserve to win" due to their fielding mistakes.
"No concerns but our fielding could've been a lot better. We set a certain standard and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one," Gill said, speaking after the match.
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