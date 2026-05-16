Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill did not hide his frustration as his side fell to a 29-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2026 encounter in Kolkata on Saturday. GT dropped four catches during their bowling innings, which costed them dearly. KKR opener Finn Allen was dropped twice, and he went on to make 93 runs off 35 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dropped once, and made GT pay with a knock of 82 off 44. Gill stated that GT "didn't deserve to win" due to their fielding mistakes.

"No concerns but our fielding could've been a lot better. We set a certain standard and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one," Gill said, speaking after the match.

More to follow...

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