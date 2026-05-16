The IPL 2026 playoffs have just got more interesting. Kolkata Knight Riders, who started with five losses in their first games, are on an astounding comeback trail. On Saturday, KKR stunned the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans to stake a major claim for a playoff spot. Currently, seventh-placed KKR have 11 points from 12 matches. However, their gap from the third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad is just three points. If KKR can win their remaining two matches, they will reach 15 points. Depending on other teams' results, they have a chance to enter the playoffs.

GT remain in the second spot with 16 points from 12 matches. One win in their next two games will be enough for them to enter the playoffs.

Finn Allen blasted a 35-ball 93, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit an unbeaten 44-ball 82 as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL match here on Saturday. Sent in to bat, Allen went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums and four boundaries to add 95 off 41 balls with Raghuvanshi (82). Raghuvanshi then shared another 108 off 53 balls with Cameron Green (52 not out) to power KKR to a challenging 247 for 2.

In reply, GT could manage 218 for 4, riding on skipper Shubman Gill's 49-ball 85 and a 35-ball 57 from Jos Buttler. Opener Sai Sudarsan was retired hurt but returned to make a 28-ball 53 not out.

Sunil Narine (2/29) claimed two wickets and Saurabh Dubey snapped one for KKR.

For GT, Mohammed Siraj (1/50) and Sai Kishore (1/38) were the wicket-takers.

Brief scores:

KKR: 247 for 2 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 93, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 82 not out, Cameron Green 52 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/50).

GT: 218 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 85; Sunil Narine 2/29)

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