Irfan Pathan Asks Reason For Rise Of Indian Cricket, Fans Say Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

Updated: 21 February 2018 09:26 IST

India discard Irfan Pathan on Tuesday put up an interesting question before cricket fans.

Irfan Pathan made his debut in international cricket against Australia in 2003. © Twitter

India discard Irfan Pathan on Tuesday put up an interesting question before cricket fans. The 33-year-old took to Twitter and asked the reason behind the rise of Indian cricket. "Question for all the lovers of Indian cricket. What is the reason behind the rise of Indian cricket?," Pathan wrote on his Twitter handle.

To this, most of the cricket fans came up with their views but there were three names that found consensus among the majority of fans.

Fans credited former captains Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli for lifting the game of cricket.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India won three ICC tournaments - ICC World Cup 2011, ICC World T20 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Dhoni captained India in 199 ODIs and under his captaincy, India won on 110 occasions.

Ganguly led India in 147 ODIs and India were emerged victorious 76 times under his leadership.

On the other hand Kohli, who took over as ODI captain in 2016, has led India in 49 ODIs. India have won 38 out of 49 ODIs under Kohli's captaincy.

India Irfan Khan Pathan Cricket
