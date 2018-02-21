Irfan Pathan Asks Reason For Rise Of Indian Cricket, Fans Say Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

India discard Irfan Pathan on Tuesday put up an interesting question before cricket fans. The 33-year-old took to Twitter and asked the reason behind the rise of Indian cricket. "Question for all the lovers of Indian cricket. What is the reason behind the rise of Indian cricket?," Pathan wrote on his Twitter handle.
Question for all the lovers of Indian cricket. What is the reason behind the rise of Indian cricket?— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 20, 2018
To this, most of the cricket fans came up with their views but there were three names that found consensus among the majority of fans.
Fans credited former captains Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli for lifting the game of cricket.
Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli— Harsh Tegta (@HTegta) February 20, 2018
@SGanguly99 @msdhoni & @imVkohli— Ankit (@AnkPurohit) February 20, 2018
John Wright ( Ex-coach) @Gary_Kirsten @anilkumble1074
Ganguly Dhoni and now kohli— Danish (@Danish37571824) February 20, 2018
Its due to the domestic cricket setup and ipl which have help indian cricket to reach certain heights and also not to forget the contribution of @therealkapildev @SGanguly99 and @msdhoni!! And now it is @imVkohli who is continuing the legacy of indian cricket!!— avesh layarawala (@AveshGmail) February 20, 2018
To be very honest its the efforts of @SGanguly99 and the team including all senior players like sir rahul dravid, laxman sir, sachin sir and after that youngistan MSD, yuvi, zak, bajji, you and many more. Its true efforts of every player who contributed towards it.— HUDA KHAN (@HUDA_KHAN03) February 20, 2018
Under Dhoni's leadership, India won three ICC tournaments - ICC World Cup 2011, ICC World T20 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.
Dhoni captained India in 199 ODIs and under his captaincy, India won on 110 occasions.
Ganguly led India in 147 ODIs and India were emerged victorious 76 times under his leadership.
On the other hand Kohli, who took over as ODI captain in 2016, has led India in 49 ODIs. India have won 38 out of 49 ODIs under Kohli's captaincy.