Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan has dropped a huge bombshell, a day after his side's historic T20I series win over two-time defending world champions, India. After Ireland claimed a 2-0 win, their first-ever against India in international cricket, Malan informed his staff and players that he will be stepping down from his role after more than four years in charge-a phase in which he oversaw three consecutive T20 World Cup qualifications and the nation's first three Test match victories.

Malan, whose contract was initially set to run until 2027, felt that it's time for a new head coach to step in and focus on securing qualification for next year's ODI World Cup.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work with these players, staff and the wider Irish cricket community. My family and I have had a wonderful experience living here, and we will look back on our time involved in Irish cricket with great affection," Malan said in a statement.

"On the field, we can look back with great pride on our historic T20 World Cup victory against England in Melbourne, our first-ever Test victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, the first home Test win vs Zimbabwe in Belfast, the historic T20 series win at home vs India and beating Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa as well as direct qualifications for T20 WC's through our consistent ability to challenge and beat the world's top teams.

"Thank you to the players, coaches and staff for believing in our shared vision - it has been a very special journey."

Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, thanked Malan for his contributions to the growth of cricket in the country.

"I have very much enjoyed working with Heinrich over the last two years and thank him for his outstanding contribution during that time. He joined us at a challenging period and has played a key role in progressing the Ireland Men's set-up - from World Cup qualifications to historic Test wins, and in developing the depth of our playing group," said West in a statement.

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