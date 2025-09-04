The Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets are all set to get more expensive after the government decided to hike GST on premium sporting events from 28 per cent to 40 per cent. The steep rise in GST means that the IPL tickets will now be in the highest tax bracket along with casinos and luxury goods. The move was a part of the broader reforms that were announced by the government on Wednesday. Previously, if the price of an IPL ticket was Rs 1000, the fans had to pay Rs 1280 with GST. However, the similar ticket will now cost Rs 1400 - a Rs 120 jump due to the GST reforms. The GST hike will apply to "admission to casinos, race clubs, any place having casinos or race clubs, or sporting events like the IPL".

However, it is likely that regular cricket matches will continue to attract 18 per cent GST as the official statement specifically mentioned IPL. The prices of IPL tickets will increase even more if we consider the stadium charges and online booking charges.

While the government specifically mentioned IPL, it remains to be seen whether the same change in GST will also apply to competitions like Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Indian Super League (ISL).

Meanwhile, the reforms provided relief to movie-goers as cinema tickets priced up to Rs 100 will now attract just 5 per cent GST. It was previously 12 per cent. However, when it comes to movie tickets priced above Rs 100, the rate remains unchanged at 18 per cent.

When it comes to 'gloves specially designed for use in sports', GST was lowered from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. A similar change was also announced for 'ports goods other than articles and equipment for general physical exercise' as they will now be taxed at 5 per cent.