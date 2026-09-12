The moment Cricket Australia (CA) formally opened the door to private investment in the Big Bash League (BBL), talks of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners potentially buying stakes in Australian T20 teams emerged. At the start, the Melbourne Renegades stand out as the sole franchise available for a 100 per cent equity acquisition, with reports suggesting that the tender and sale process is managed directly by CA rather than Cricket Victoria. While there's no denying that the BBL, a profitable league, is a lucrative investment option for potential owners, there do remain certain issues.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, even if a conglomerate, be it from India or another country, gets full ownership of the Renegades, the only franchise which is on sale at present, they would have to essentially build a brand-new competitive identity and fan base from the ground up without an established corporate or commercial structure that is usually established in other leagues.

Concerns for IPL owners over BBL Investment:

For IPL franchise owners, who have teams across South Africa, the UAE, the Caribbean, and the US, the Australian market offers undeniable allure. The report has claimed that some have even shown their interest in buying stakes in BBL franchises. However, the interest isn't as huge as one had expected it to be.

IPL owners traditionally look for absolute operational control, but here, Cricket Australia intends to retain a firm grip on core operations, including international scheduling, salary caps, central media rights, and player availability.

Unlike the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who have a dedicated window for The Hundred free of international fixtures, CA runs the BBL concurrently with the Australian international summer. This overlap offers no guarantees regarding the regular participation of marquee Australian stars, diluting the star power that global team owners usually rely upon.

Australia's taxation framework is considerably heavier than those of competing leagues in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Bangladesh. Because the domestic windows of these rival leagues clash with the BBL, overseas players may decide against playing in Australia, as other leagues' contracts may seem more lucrative.

In Australia, a domestic fixture travelling from the east coast to Perth involves a punishing five-to-six-hour transit. In comparison, South Africa's host cities sit usually have a two-hour radius, and travel demands in England, the UAE, or the Caribbean are even less tiresome.

Though open to privatisation, Cricket Australia is currently positioned in the middle of a lucrative seven-year media rights cycle, with four years remaining. Prospective buyers must calculate their return on investment under a pre-existing broadcast agreement.

The majority of existing BBL franchises operate at a profit, which explains why there are many opposing the privatisation decision.

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