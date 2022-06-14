The IPL Media Rights e-auction is over and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the details of the new valuation of the lucrative Indian Premier League. The Indian cricket board has managed to rake in more than 48 thousand crore rupees through this auction for the next five year cycle of the league from 2023 to 2027. This is almost three times the amount it had received for the previous 5-year cycle.

Disney Star held on to the TV rights in India while Reliance's Viacom18 won the digital rights, which fetched more money for the board than the TV rights.

The total amount for brand IPL stands at Rs 48,390 crore according to Shah's tweet.

"I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI's organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years. Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value!

"Now, it's time for our state associations, IPL Franchises to work together with the IPL to enhance the fan experience and ensure that our biggest stakeholder – ‘the cricket fan' is well looked after and enjoys high quality cricket in world-class facilities.

"The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience.

"Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision," Shah wrote in his thread of five tweets.