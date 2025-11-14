After a disappointing 2025 season, where Rajasthan Royals finished 9th on the points table, and once again struggled for consistency and failed to break into the top four, the franchise enters the November 15 retention deadline with major uncertainty surrounding their squad. The biggest talking point is the reported Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade, a blockbuster move that has sent shockwaves across the league. With RR heading into IPL 2026 after one of their worst campaigns and leadership questions dominating discussions, the team is expected to undergo a significant reshuffle before the mini-auction.

Rajasthan Royals are likely to retain their young Indian core Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag. Jaiswal remains their most explosive top-order batter, Jurel has grown into a reliable middle-order presence, and Parag's strong 2025 season has cemented his place in the franchise's long-term plans. This trio forms the foundation around which RR hope to rebuild and re-energise their squad for IPL 2026.

The biggest rumour this cycle remains the Sanju Samson swap with CSK, with RR expected to bring in Ravindra Jadeja. With Jadeja possibly joining the squad, RR suddenly find themselves with three strong contenders for captaincy. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who's widely seen as the franchise's long-term leader, Dhruv Jurel, whose temperament and maturity have impressed team management, and Ravindra Jadeja, an experienced campaigner who brings leadership depth and tactical value. This three-way captaincy race is expected to be a major focal point for RR heading into IPL 2026.

Rajasthan Royals' Probable Retained Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

RR's Probable Released Players: Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nitish Rana, Kwena Maphaka, Akash Madhwal, Nandre Burger, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RR's Probable Trade Players: Sanju Samson