IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: SRK Apologises To Fans For Kolkata Knight Riders' 'Lack Of Spirit'

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan apologised to fans after his team suffered a humiliating 102-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday. Just after KKR's loss, Shah Rukh, who co-owns the team with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, took to Twitter and wrote an apologetic message to KKR fans. "Sports is about the spirit and wins/losses don't reflect that. But tonight as the 'Boss' I need to apologise to the fans for the lack of spirit," he wrote.

The win against KKR took Rohit Sharma's team to level on points with KKR (10 points from 11 games) and fourth in the points table courtesy a better net run rate.

KKR, who lost to the same opponents twice in the space of three days, dropped to fifth spot.

MI, who remain in the reckoning for the play-offs, have now won 18 times, and eighth on the row, in 23 meetings with KKR.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who scored a whirlwind 21-ball 62 in MI's win, credited the team's backing for his success, saying it has helped him bat freely.

"It's always good for a youngster to bat up the order and when your skipper and the franchise is backing you, it's just about playing your game. I am comfortable batting anywhere," Kishan said after the match.