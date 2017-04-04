 
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Pick Up Unsold Ishant Sharma

Updated: 04 April 2017 18:22 IST

Kings XI Punjab picked up Ishant Sharma on Tuesday for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League after the lanky India pacer went unsold in the players' auction.

Ishant Sharma will now be seen playing for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2017 © AFP

Just when India speedster Ishant Sharma thought he would be cooling his heels through the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, he was picked up in a last-minute swoop by Kings XI Punjab to bolster their bowling attack. Sharma, who had set himself at the base price of Rs. 2 crore for the IPL 2017 Auction held in February, surprisingly went unsold. It is understood he is going for his base price to the Punjab franchise.

He was a part of the Indian Test team for the series with Australia but was not played in all the matches. In spite of that, he would have expected to get a good deal from the franchises, but that did not happen.

The main reason of his not being chosen was his unidimensional profile, since he isn't much use with the bat. Even in the field, Ishant can be a liability.

Ishant has been an integral part of the IPL for a long time but last season was not too great.

He was a part of the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) franchise last year along with Irfan Pathan, but managed to play only two matches before being sidelined with an injury.

Coincidentally, Irfan Pathan too did not get a buyer in the IPL auction.

Currently, India's senior-most pacer in the Test squad (77 matches), Sharma has, over the years, played for a number of franchises, starting from Kolkata Knight Riders, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and finally RPS.

The 28-year-old has 88 wickets from the 107 Twenty20 matches he has played and has an economy rate of 7.75 with best bowling figures of 5 for 12.

(With PTI Inputs)

