Mushfiqur Rahim achieved a dubious feat as the veteran Bangladesh cricketer became the second batter ever in Tests to be dismissed for obstructing the field. The incident happened during Day 1 of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Dhaka after Mushfiqur swatted the ball away from his stumps after defending a delivery from Kyle Jamieson. Social media were filled with funny comments regarding the rare and bizarre dismissal with former England skipper Michael Vaughan coming up with a special message. "Welcome to the very exclusive Handled ball club @mushfiqur15 .. only proper players are members .." he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the match, Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips took 3-65 and 3-31 respectively while Ajaz Patel claimed 2-54 for the tourists as they dominated in their bid to level the two-match series.

Mushfiqur top-scored with 35 after Bangladesh opted to bat at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, helping the hosts recover from a dismal 47-4.

England's Leonard Hutton was the only other batsman to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Test cricket, during a match against South Africa at the Oval in 1951.

Mushfiqur's 57-run partnership with Shahadat Hossain helped the hosts recover from the spin demolition of their top order by Santner and Patel.

But after Mushfiqur returned to the pavilion, Phillips dismissed Shahadat (31) and Nurul Hasan (seven) to put Bangladesh into further trouble.

Santner -- who replaced Ish Sodhi in the only change among both teams from the first Test -- took the wicket of Mehidy Hasan, who made 20 before edging a catch at slip.

Phillips grabbed his third wicket, trapping Taijul Islam leg before for six, before Tim Southee snared the last wicket of Shoriful Islam for 10.

Southee did not concede a run in his 5.5 overs.

Earlier, Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan put on 29 runs in the opening stand before a disastrous five overs saw Bangladesh lose four wickets for just 18 runs.

Bangladesh are chasing a first-ever Test series win over the Black Caps after their 150-run victory in Sylhet last week.

(With AFP inputs)