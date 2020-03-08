 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

International Women's Day: Sachin Tendulkar's Tribute To "5 Women" Who Played "Huge Role" In His Life. Watch

Updated: 08 March 2020 14:32 IST

Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday paid tributes to the 'five women' in his life and how they influenced him from his childhood to becoming a legend in the cricket world.

International Womens Day: Sachin Tendulkars Tribute To "5 Women" Who Played "Huge Role" In His Life. Watch
Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on Twitter on International Women's Day. © Twitter

Marking International Women's Day, cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday paid tributes to the 'five women' in his life and how they influenced him from his childhood to becoming a legend in the cricket world. In a heartwarming video posted on social media, he reminisces about his childhood, early days in sports and the role of his mother, aunt, wife, daughter and mother-in-law behind his success.

On his mother Rajni, Sachin talked about how she always looked after him and cared for his health like any mother would to ensure that her son always stays healthy and happy; his aunt Mangala Tendulkar at whose home he lived for four years during his school and formative days in cricket, whom he describes as "like another mother".

He also thanked his wife Anjali and her parents for supporting his decisions both on and off the field and expressed pride for his daughter Sara for turning into a wonderful woman, yet staying true to her roots, but has the advantage of getting exposure to the newer things in the world.

Sachin lauded his wife Anjali, who took the initiative to take over the burden of looking after the family so that he could concentrate on his country and cricket.

"So all these five women, without them, I don't know what I would be," the 46-year-old batsman signs off gratefully.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on Twitter on International Women's Day
  • Sachin revealed how 'five women' in his life helped him become a legend
  • Sachin said that without these 5 women, he doesn't know where he would be
Related Articles
Cant Wait To See How Donald Trump Pronounces Fakhar Zaman, Says Michael Vaughan
Can't Wait To See How Donald Trump Pronounces Fakhar Zaman, Says Michael Vaughan
Sachin Tendulkar Gets Ultimate Praise From Former Pakistan Skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq
Sachin Tendulkar Gets Ultimate Praise From Former Pakistan Skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq
Kevin Pietersens Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkars Name
Kevin Pietersen's Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar's Name
ICC Trolls Donald Trump For Calling Sachin Tendulkar "Soo-chin"
ICC Trolls Donald Trump For Calling Sachin Tendulkar "Soo-chin"
On This Day 10 Years Ago, Sachin Tendulkar Smashed First-Ever Mens ODI Double-Century
On This Day 10 Years Ago, Sachin Tendulkar Smashed First-Ever Men's ODI Double-Century
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.