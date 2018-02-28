 
Injured Ravichandran Ashwin Ruled Out Of Deodhar Trophy

Updated: 28 February 2018 23:07 IST

Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been named as Ashwin's replacement in the squad to be led by Ankit Bawne as captain of the India A team.

Ashwin has been ruled out of the Deodhar Trophy due to an injury. © AFP

India A captain and premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the Deodhar Trophy due to an injury. "Ashwin has a niggling issue and the BCCI Medical Team has advised him a week's rest," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been named as Ashwin's replacement in the squad to be led by Ankit Bawne as captain of the India A team.

The selectors have suggested that Akshdeep Nath will move to the India B squad to facilitate the change.

Ashwin was recently named the India Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain.

The BCCI on Tuesday had also announced the Rest of India squad for Irani Trophy, which will take on Ranji Trophy winners Vidarbha in Nagpur from March 14. Karnataka batsman Karun Nair has been given the responsibility of the 15-member Irani squad.

Squads

Deodhar Trophy

India A: Ankit Bawne (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amandeep Khare, Rohit Rayudu, Shahbaz Nadeem.

India B: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar, Akshdeep Nath.

Irani Cup

Rest of India: Karun Nair (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights
  • Ashwin has been ruled out of the Deodhar Trophy due to an injury
  • Shahbaz Nadeem has been named as Ashwin's replacement
  • Akshdeep Nath will move to the India B squad
