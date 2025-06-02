Injured India pacer Mayank Yadal will consult medical specialists in New Zealand to sort his recurring back injury issues, according to a report. Mayank got injured during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season while playing for the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG). The 22-year-old, who was retained for Rs 11 crore by LSG, played just two games after recovering from a previous issue at BCCI's Centre of Excellence. However, his season was cut short after he picked up another injury while bowling.

According to a report in RevSportz, Mayank will fly to New Zealand in the coming days and will consult medical specialists for his back issue. He could even undergo surgery, depending on the seriousness of the injury.

"The speedster is all set to follow the Jasprit Bumrah route. Bumrah had consulted and was operated on by specialists in New Zealand. Even when Bumrah was injured in Australia, during the last Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, his reports were sent to the same specialists in New Zealand," the report said.

For the unversed, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah too had consulted medical specialists in New Zealand for a similar issue few year back.

Mayank had an injury-ridden 2024. After rising to fame with two 'Player of the Match' performances in his first three Indian Premier League (IPL) games, during which he troubled plenty of sports stars with his consistent 150 mph-plus pace, accurate and controlled line-and-length, he faced an abdominal issue that ruled him out of the tournament.

In the two matches he played this season, Mayank took two wickets, with best figures of 2/40 against Mumbai Indians (MI). He conceded 60 runs in his wicketless four-over spell against Punjab Kings.

Mayank has played nine T20 games between March 30, 2024 and May 4, 2025, which is precisely 13 months and four days.

In these nine games, he played four T20s for Lucknow last year when he burst into the scene hitting speed guns at mid 150 clicks consistently.

(With ANI Inputs)