Rest of India batter Yash Dhull and Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur were involved in an ugly war of words on the final day of the just-concluded Irani Cup in Nagpur. The incident happened after Thakur dismissed Dhull on the first ball of the 63rd over of Rest of India's 361-run chase. The batter tried to slash a short-pitched ball but was unable to get hold of it properly, as Atharva Taide at deep third man boundary took a well-judged catch inches inside the boundary ropes.

This resulted in Thakur aggressively celebrating the wicket, with Dhull's dismissal proving to be the turning point. However, the Delhi batter didn't take the celebrations too well as he charged back towards the bowler. The two umpires and Vidarbha fielders came between them to calm things, but both will get some sort of sanction from the match referee.

Off the very next ball, Thakur cleaned up Akash Deep, and then Harsh Dubey, last year's highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy, ended the game in style.

Vidarbha won the match by 93 runs.

"Vidarbha played well and were deserving winners. If we had applied ourselves in a better way, after assessing the conditions, I think we could have come close to the total," Rest of India skipper Rajat Patidar said after the end of the match.

For Vidarbha, Atharva Taide, who scored 143 in their first essay and took a timely catch to dismiss danger man Dhull, was adjudged player of the match.

"Last couple of seasons weren't great for me. But this season, I prepared very well. I wanted to make an impact for my team and starting the season with the Irani Cup couldn't have been better than this.

"So all this evening is for VCA. Everybody, my coach, selector, everybody who's backed me throughout the season is for them," said Taide.

(With PTI Inputs)