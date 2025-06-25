As the Shubman Gill-led Indian team suffered a 5-wicket defeat against England in the first Test of the series at Leeds on Tuesday, a young Indian side emerged victorious in style. India's U19 team, on the tour of England, put a whopping 444 runs on the board in just 50 overs, beating the England Young Lions by 231 runs in a tour match at Loughborough. The Indian side was led by Ayush Mhatre, a young batter from Mumbai who recently came into the spotlight after scoring a few exemplary knocks for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

India U19 side put a mammoth total on the board, but not with the help of the IPL prodigies that it had in the team. The man who shone the brightest for the Indian side with the bat was 18-year-old Harvansh Pangalia.

While Mhatre was dismissed for a score of just 1 run, the 14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi could only score 17 runs in the match before being dismissed.

The top-scoring batter for India was Harvansh Pangalia, who scored an unbeaten 103 runs in just 52 balls. In his innings, Harvansh Pangalia hit a total of 8 fours and 9 sixes. He was supported aptly by Rahul Kumar, who registered a knock of 73 runs in 60 ball,s while Kanishk Chauhan scored 79 runs in 67 balls. Apart from this, R.S. Ambrish also did well by contributing 72 runs in 47 balls for the U19 side.

With the ball, Deepesh Devendran was the pick of the lot for India, bagging three wickets. Naman Pushpak and Vihaan Malhotra took two wickets each asthe India U19 side won the opening match of the series.

As for Harvansh, he is a wicketkeeper-batter from Gandhidham, a small town in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. He formally underwent coaching at Neelkanth Cricket Academy under the guidance of Mr. Nakul Ayachi.

In fact, Harvansh's family is now settled in Canada, where his father drives a truck in Brampton.