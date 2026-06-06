The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced two squads for the upcoming series against Ireland, England and the Asian Games. In a massive move, the selectors dropped Suryakumar Yadav from the team and picked Shreyas Iyer as the captain of India in the format. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar described the decision as "partly form and partly our plan". "We looked at the form for the last two years, but as a captain he was winning us many games. It isn't the easiest discussion after the World Cup win, but we were going to look at it. Whether IPL form was a reason or not, that's different," the chairman of selectors explained.

As things stand now, Shreyas is set to lead the team, making a comeback to the T20I set-up after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma will be his deputy.

India are set to play a two-match T20I series against Ireland in late June. These contests will be followed by five T20Is against England in the month of July. Around two months later, India will send its team to Japan to feature in the Asian Games 2026. The cricket matches at the quadrennial event will be played in the T20 format from September 17 to October 3.

Here's a look at #TeamIndia's squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan this September #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/euMfmhWEcN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

Who are the new entries?

15-year-old wonderkid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has earned his maiden India call-up. He won the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 with 776 runs to his name. Bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana, who missed the T20 World Cup and IPL 2026 due to a knee injury, is back in the squad. Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prince Yadav, and spinner Ravi Bishnoi have earned rewards for their impressive performances in IPL 2026.

Siraj and Prince have been dropped for Asian Games, with Jasprit Bumrah taking their place.

Which players are out?

Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav are the players who will miss the series against Ireland, England and the Asian Games.

India squad for the series against Ireland and England: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

India squad for the Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

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