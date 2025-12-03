India's jersey for the 2026 T20 World Cup was unveiled by Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma on Wednesday in the mid-innings break of the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. The jersey has a distinct light blue and deep blue stripes. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka. India are placed in Group A along with arch rivals Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. India will take on the USA in their tournament opener in Mumbai on February 7.

At the jersey unveiling 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, who is also the brand ambassador of the 2026 edition, sent his best wishes to the team. That the unveiling happened on a day virat Kohli scored his 84th international ton (his 53rd ODI ton) made the event more special,

