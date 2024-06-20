India's final league fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada getting abandoned due to a wet outfield meant that the Rohit Sharma-led team heads to Barbados to take on Afghanistan for their Super 8 opener without much rehearsal. India topped the Group A Standings with three wins in four games on unpredictable pitches in the USA. As the Super 8 matches begin, India are scheduled to play Afghanistan on June 20 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Ahead of this exciting contest, let's have a look at India's predicted XI against the Afghans.

India's Predicted XI for Afghanistan clash:

Rohit Sharma (c)

With over 4000 runs and a strike rate of 139.67 in T20Is, skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the best openers in the T20 format. After scoring an unbeaten half-century against Ireland in India's tournament opener, he has had a couple of quiet outings.

The explosive opener has managed 68 runs in the three innings in the tournament. However, he has smashed 84 runs in two innings at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown and with favourable conditions at the venue, the Hitman will be keen to return to form against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has never played a T20I game at Kensington Oval and has struggled to find form in the group stage fixtures of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

While batting on unpredictable pitches in New York, Kohli managed to score five runs in three innings. That said, it is only a matter of time before Kohli finds form and adds to his 4042 runs in T20 internationals. One must also note that the chase master has scored his only T20I century against Afghanistan and he will want to continue the dominance over them.

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Rishabh Pant's return from injury has been promising since IPL 2024, and his aggressive batting and wicket-keeping ability make him India's first-choice gloveman.

Pant has scored 1083 runs in 69 T20Is with a strike rate of 126.37 since his debut. With 96 runs in three innings at an average of 48, the southpaw is currently the top scorer for India in the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav

The No.1 T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav is a vital cog in India's T20 World Cup 2024 team. His unorthodox approach with the bat at No.4 provides both aggression and guile to India's middle order.

SKY's crucial fifty against the USA brought some confidence back into the Indian camp as they went on to then comfortably win the game. Indian fans will hope the swashbuckling batter will be at his best against Afghanistan.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube had a great IPL 2024 having scored 396 runs at a strike rate of 162.30 for Chennai Super Kings. His power-hitting and handy medium pace offers versatility and options to the Indian team.

After a slow start to the T20 World Cup, his crucial 31-run cameo against the USA helped the southpaw find some form ahead of the Super 8 fixtures and he will be raring to continue his momentum against Afghanistan.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik had a mixed IPL season with Mumbai Indians. He wasn't particularly good with the bat but did take 11 wickets. However, his role as a finisher and medium-fast bowler provides balance to the Indian team.

The all-rounder has taken seven wickets in three innings at an economy of 5.41 and is one of the highest wicket-takers for India in the T20 World Cup 2024. Even though he's yet to produce with the bat in the ongoing tournament, Hardik plays a vital role in the team and it is only a matter of time before we see him at his free-flowing best.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round capabilities provide depth to India's starting XI in the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, the star all-rounder hasn't been able to live up to expectations in his three matches so far.

The southpaw got out for a golden duck against Pakistan in the only instance he got to bat in this tournament. With a lot at stake for him as a lower-order batter, Jadeja will be eyeing some runs against Afghanistan.

Axar Patel

Bowling all-rounder Axar Patel had a decent IPL 2024 campaign before heading to the T20 World Cup. The left-arm spinner took 11 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 7.65 for Delhi Capitals.

Axar has taken 52 T20I wickets in 55 matches for India and is a go-to spinner in white-ball formats on his day. Interestingly, he has picked up a wicket in each of the league games in this tournament and could prove to be a handy option against Afghanistan besides also being capable of providing some runs with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah

With an excellent economy rate of 4.09, Jasprit Bumrah has taken five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 and is currently leading India's bowling unit in style having won two Player of the Match awards. His class was on display against Pakistan and he won't be a bowler any batter in the world will be keen to face.

The lethal pacer has brought his IPL 2024 form into the T20 World Cup and will be looking to continue being India's X-factor player as he looks to add to his 79 T20I scalps when they face Afghanistan.

Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also had a notable IPL 2024 campaign and the fast bowler has replicated similar form in the ongoing T20 World Cup by providing early breakthroughs consistently for India.

With an economy of 6.25 to boast, Arshdeep has taken seven wickets in the tournament for India. He recorded his best bowling figures in T20Is (4/9) against the USA in India's previous game and will be keen to build on his fine displays against Afghanistan.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj hasn't showcased good form in India's opening T20 World Cup 2024 encounter by taking just one wicket with a superb economy rate of 4.3 against Ireland. He could be the one to be benched for the Afghanistan clash, with Kuldeep Yadav taking his place in the XI.

India's Predicted Playing XI against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh