India's Pawan Shah Registers Second-Highest Score In Under-19 Youth Tests

Updated: 25 July 2018 19:10 IST

Pawan Shah reached the landmark during the second Youth Test against Sri Lanka.

India
Pawan Shah registered the second-highest individual score in Youth Tests. © Twitter

India's Under-19 batsman Pawan Shah on Wednesday got his name etched in the record books as he registered the second-highest individual score in Youth Tests. Pawan Shah, who stands second in the list of highest scorers in Youth Tests, scored 282 off 332 balls, including 33 fours and only one six, against Sri Lanka Under-19 on the second day of India's U-19 final four-day game at Sooriyawewa, Hambantota in Sri Lanka. Australian Clinton Peake holds the record of the highest score, an unbeaten 304, which he scored against India at Melbourne in March 1995.

Shah, who ended Day 1 on 177, reached his double hundred in the 18th over of the day by hitting Kalana Perera for a boundary.

Shah was on 257 when Nehal Wadhera was dismissed on 64 by Kalana Perera. Shah and Wadhera had stitched together a 160-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

With this score, Shah became the second Indian to score a double-century after Tanmay Srivastava, who had scored 220 against Pakistan in Peshawar in September 2006.

That game also featured Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla and Ishant Sharma.

Earlier, India had resumed Day 2 with an overnight score of 428 for 4 and declared on 613/8 when Shah was run out for 282.

India's score of 613/8 declared is the third-highest total in Youth Tests. South Africa lead the list with 646/9 declared against England in August 2003, followed by England's 620/9 declared against the West Indies in August 2001.

At stumps, Sri Lanka were 140/4, trailing India by 473 runs. For India, Mohit Jangra ended the day with the figures of 3/34 off 7.4 overs.

Topics : India Cricket Team Cricket
India
