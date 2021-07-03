Story ProgressBack to home
India's Mithali Raj Becomes Leading Run Scorer Across Formats In Women's International Cricket
India's legendary batter Mithali Raj went past England's Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run scorer across formats in women's cricket.
Mithali Raj became the leading run scorer across format in women's international cricket.© Twitter
India's ODI captain Mithali Raj became the leading run-getter in women's international cricket across formats on Saturday. Mithali Raj went past former England captain Charlotte Edwards, who had scored 10, 237 runs. Mithali achieved the feat during the ongoing third ODI between India women and England women.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.