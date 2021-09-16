Virat Kohli announced on Thursday that he would step down from India's T20I captaincy after the upcoming ICC T20 World in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. He took to social media to share this update. "I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," Kohli wrote in a post that he shared on his social media handles. He had taken over the full-time captaincy in the shortest format from MS Dhoni in 2017 during the England series and led India in 45 T20I matches as captain.

While Kohli is set to step down as T20I skipper after the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, let's take a look at some thrilling victories under his leadership.

Australia vs India, Second T20I in Sydney in 2020

Kohli smashed 40 runs off 24 balls as India defeated Australia by six wickets to win the T20I series. Australia had set a daunting target of 195 but the then India skipper despite a slow start rose to the occasion and led from the front to take the visitors home.

New Zealand vs India, Third T20I in Hamilton in 2020

Opting to bat, India were three down for 96 in 11 overs. But Kohli slammed 38 runs off 27 balls to take India to 179. The Indian skipper might not have played some breathtaking shots but his calm approach helped India reach 179 runs in 20 overs. New Zealand too scored 179 runs after the 20 overs and the game went to Super Over with India coming out triumphant.

New Zealand vs India, Third T20I in Wellington in 2020

Three days later India and New Zealand again met in a T2OI and the match went down the wire as New Zealand managed to reach 165 in 20 overs.

Kohli might not have played a good knock but the thrill and aggression he exuded on the field were enough for the visitors to be charged up for another exciting Super Over. And again India defeated New Zealand in Super Over to register a noteworthy win.

England vs India, Third T20I in Bristol in 2018

This is one of the most memorable T20I wins under Kohli's captaincy. Chasing 199, Kohli came out to bat when India was 62-2 in the sixth over. While Rohit Sharma smashed a sensational ton, Kohli accompanied the opening batsman with a 29-ball 43 before getting out.

India chased down the target with 8 balls left as Kohli added another win to his cap.

England vs India, Second T20I in Nagpur in 2017

While opening for India, Kohli didn't have a good time with the bat as he scored 21 off 15 balls but the skipper did impress with his captaincy skills.

Chasing 145 in 20 overs, England was cruising towards victory but Kohli didn't gave Jasprit Bumrah the ball in the middle overs and saved his two for the death. Bumrah in his last two overs just gave five runs to snatch victory from jaws of defeat as England failed to chase 8 runs in the 20th over.

Overall, Kohli captained India in 45 T20Is with the side winning 27 out of those. India lost only 14 T20Is under Kohli while two games were tied and two matches had no results.

Kohli explained his decision to leave the T20I captaincy in a statement on Twitter. The India skipper said he needs to give himself space in order to play all three formats for the country.